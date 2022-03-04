Chamber Chat

You may notice something that looks different about the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. Over the last few months, our organization has worked hard to refresh the logo and colors and build a brand-new, user-friendly website. With a full calendar of events for the first time in two years, we are excited to launch 2022 with an updated distinguishable logo and website.
On our new website, still at www.loganchamber.com, you will find our membership directory, event calendar, program information, and more. Benefits include members online job postings, a community calendar that anyone can submit events to, and online event registration. Members will also now enjoy the accessibility of renewing their membership online. We have worked hard to ensure that our members have the full advantage of partnering with the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.
Our annual dinner is scheduled for Thursday, March 10 at the Logan County Extension Office. Limited tickets are available, don’t wait!
Welcome to our newest members:
Dustin Bruton
Keller Williams Realty
Shoe Sensation
Old Volney Farms
Travis’ HVAC Service & Installation
Renee Erb
All is Well Tattoo & Art Studio
The Sweet Shack
Hampton Meats
Phil Baker
Phil Cole
Newton Chevrolet Buick of Russellville
The Robyns Nest Boutique
Annual Agriculture Appreciation Luncheon
February 22nd, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and the Logan County Cooperative Extension Service hosted the Agriculture Appreciation Luncheon. The event began with an invocation by the Logan County FFA Chaplin and a welcome by Logan County Chamber of Commerce President, Keith Batchelor. The Keynote speakers of the event were Logan County FFA Members highlighting their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects (SAE). These individuals have passionately taken an interest and produced a business and/or research to help promote agriculture within our community. The event continued with a sponsors note by Tony Jones, a salesman from H&R Agri-Power. At the end of the event Tim Haley and Will Gregory from Haley Auctions and Realty auctioned off a country ham, all proceeds benefitted Logan County 4-H.
Are you interested in becoming a member of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce? Call us today at 270-726-2206. We are happy to discuss your personal membership benefits and how we can partner together.
Polly Steenbergen is the Director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.