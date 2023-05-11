“I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep. He who is a hired hand and not a shepherd, who does not own the sheep, sees the wolf coming and leaves the sheep and flees, and the wolf snatches them and scatters them. He flees because he is a hired hand and cares nothing for the sheep.”- John 10:11-13 (ESV)

Early on in my ministry, I was told by my pastor, “Luke, if there is anything else in this world that you want to do other than ministry… Do that.” At the time, that statement threw me for a loop. I thought to myself “Is he trying to convince me NOT to go into ministry?” However, the more I grew in the ministry, the more I came to an understanding of what my pastor really meant by what he said. His warning to me all those years ago was practically the same message we see Jesus give to His disciples in John 10. The message is this: Ministry is not for the careless, the lazy, or the half-hearted. Ministry that is driven towards bringing glory to Christ Jesus is a ministry that requires not just time out of your week, money out of your bank account, or inconveniences in your schedule. Rather, a Christ-glorifying ministry is one that requires YOUR LIFE. That is why ministry is not something that one does driven by a hunch, they are driven by the Lord Almighty’s call on their life. So in other words, what my pastor was telling me was that if I was not going to go into ministry willing to put my whole life into it, it was better for me not to start in the first place.

