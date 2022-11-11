Joel 2: 11 “And the LORD shall utter his voice before his army: for his camp is very great: for he is strong that executes his word: for the day of the LORD is great and very terrible; and who can abide it?”

Jesus indicated in the Olivet Disclosure (Matthew 24), wars would increase in frequency and intensity. In the War of 1812 during the British bombardment of Fort McHenry in the Baltimore harbor, Francis Scott Key wrote (originally as a poem) “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Van Yandell, a retired industrial arts teacher, evangelist, and missionary.

