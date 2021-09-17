“To be a Christian without prayer is no more possible than to be alive without breathing.” —Martin Luther and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Have we ever thought about the importance of prayer in our lives? Have we taken the time to consider that prayer is the vehicle in which God wants to communicate with his most prized creation—you and me? Have we asked why is prayer necessary? The quote that has been attributed to both the great reformer Martin Luther, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks to the very nature of why prayer is so important and as people of God, why we should value our time spent with the Lord.
In Luke’s gospel account, the disciples ask Jesus something. They ask Him to teach them how to pray. It’s interesting that they did not ask Him to teach them how to preach, how to evangelize, how to disciple, how to care for widows and orphans, how to cast out demons, or even how to heal the sick. They asked Him to teach them how to pray. If the disciples asked this of Jesus, then, how much more should we ask the Holy Spirit today to teach us to pray?
From Jesus’ teaching (Luke11:1-13), we see some things that show us the importance of prayer. First, we find that there is both intimacy and power in our prayer. Think about who Jesus instructs His disciples and us to pray to. He instructs us to pray to the Father. He is the audience of our prayer. He is the Sovereign Creator of the entire universe and he is the audience of our prayer. As we pray to the Father, we see the intimate relationship of a parent and child. The apostle Paul writes of this very relationship in Romans 8 and Galatians 4 as he states that we are adopted into the family of God through the finished work of Jesus and we are called sons and daughters; co-heirs with Christ. There is intimacy in whom we are praying to.
Also, there is power. Think for a moment about the audience of our prayer. The all-sustaining Father, who at this very moment has given you the ability to read this article. The ever-present, all-sufficient, all-knowing Father who created the cosmos and at this very time is holding the stars in the sky and giving you and I the breath to live. And He’s doing this while he sustains over 7.6 billion people on the planet, right now. There is power in the One in whom we are praying to. The Father, who sentenced his Son to be slaughtered before the foundations of the world, so that you and I could have everlasting life. The Father, who chose to crush his Son for us and then raise him from the grave three days later. The Father who has given all authority in heaven and on earth to His Son, and who wins. The Father, that is who we are praying to.
If there is intimacy and power in prayer, it’s from the One who is our audience. See that as the Father grants life, He provides us with a way to communicate with Him. It’s through prayer. Prayer is important for those who know and love Jesus. It’s important because it’s how we communicate with the Father. It’s how He desires to communicate with us.
This article is one in a series of articles on the topic prayer.
Dr. Alex Watkins is the Pastor of Worship and Families at New Friendship Baptist Church in Auburn. You can learn more about parent discipling at foundationsjourney.com.
