Christmas has come and gone and now we are approaching the new year. So much has happened over the last 12 months and all have blessed me beyond measure.
As I was pondering on what I should write about, it occurred to me that I never shared my and Adam’s trip to Grandparents and Chocolate, which is McCuddy’s Thanksgiving/Christmas program. This year’s event was as great as last year’s, and all the kids did an excellent job. The younger kids (kindergarten through 2nd grade) sing and perform little dances. In between each group changing over, the older classes, 3rd, and 4th grades act out little skits, play musical instruments, and sing as well. As the children leave the stage some of the 4th-grade students stand at the podium and read an essay they wrote about their grandparents. Some are about their grandmothers cooking and baking, while others talk about sleepovers, having water balloon fights, and just beautiful memories of being with their grandparents. Listening to all the stories told by the children melted your heart and solidified the myth that we grandparents, make a true impact on their little lives.
McCuddy and Robertson have spent many a weekend with us and many hours at Flint Ridge, from baking and cooking to taking little walks through the woods while looking for deer. Hearing these children share memories about their grandparents brought me back to my children and their love of their grandparents.
Rayford, Adam’s dad, and the kid’s Papa would pick up Katelyn and Christopher every day from school and at least two days of the week would swing by Dairy Queen and get them a blizzard. They would eat their ice cream and listen to Don Williams while driving home. Katelyn still talks about how Papa would sing “I believe in love” and by the time they arrived at the house, all three of them would be singing in unison. This seemingly little act of helping me out with the kids touched both of my children in such a way that was embedded in their hearts forever. This memory affected her so deep she had this song played at her wedding and danced with Rayford as the music played. We take for granted the moments we spend with our family, but as we all know, it can all be over so quickly.
After the Grandparents and Chocolate performance was over, we were invited to go to her classroom, meet her teacher, and have light refreshments. We had cookies, water or juice, and of course Hershey’s chocolate bars. McCuddy came home with us after all was completed, as this started her Thanksgiving holiday. As we were driving back, she asked if she could have one of the chocolate bars we received and of course, I gave her one. She asked did I know why they called it Grandparents and Chocolate. I looked over to the back seat and told her yes, I did. I then asked her if she remembered telling me last year that kids love their grandparents like they love chocolate. She smiled and looked back at me and said, “Gogo, that’s not true, because I love you and Abba more than chocolate.” Well, you know that melted our hearts and she earned extra brownie points for that. Pretty smart!
I hope you have an extra special week and find time to “Bake a memory” with someone you love.
The recipe I am sharing was given to me by Adam’s Aunt Sonja. It is an easy one to make with kids and is a great one to share with others.
1 block of cream cheese softened
40 Oreos (double stuffed) crushed
16 oz bag of semi-sweet morsels
In a large bowl, mix the crushed Oreo cookies with the cream cheese and form them into small balls, and place them on a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. Place in the refrigerator for one hour.
Melt the semi-sweet morsels in a double boiler or in a small crock pot. After completely melted, dip the Oreo balls into the melted chocolate and place them back on the cookie sheet until set. Enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.