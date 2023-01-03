Christmas has come and gone and now we are approaching the new year. So much has happened over the last 12 months and all have blessed me beyond measure.

As I was pondering on what I should write about, it occurred to me that I never shared my and Adam’s trip to Grandparents and Chocolate, which is McCuddy’s Thanksgiving/Christmas program. This year’s event was as great as last year’s, and all the kids did an excellent job. The younger kids (kindergarten through 2nd grade) sing and perform little dances. In between each group changing over, the older classes, 3rd, and 4th grades act out little skits, play musical instruments, and sing as well. As the children leave the stage some of the 4th-grade students stand at the podium and read an essay they wrote about their grandparents. Some are about their grandmothers cooking and baking, while others talk about sleepovers, having water balloon fights, and just beautiful memories of being with their grandparents. Listening to all the stories told by the children melted your heart and solidified the myth that we grandparents, make a true impact on their little lives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.