“Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.” — President John F. Kennedy
This line inspired a generation of Americans to think about the role they play in contributing to the greater good of our society. Oftentimes, I am writing you to tell you about what the library can do for you. Today, I’d like to take a different approach—telling you what you can do for your library.
#1 — Use it! The library is an amazing resource, funded by members of our community for the betterment of all. If you don’t think there is something useful for you at the library, you probably aren’t looking hard enough. While you’re visiting, bring someone with you. Exploring the library is a great way to spend time together, especially for families.
#2 — Tell others about your experience. Whether you are a lifelong library user, or you stop in for your first time and find a service that is right up your alley, let others know. I can’t tell you how often I mention something we do, and someone says “I had no idea you could do that at the library!” No matter how much we market—in print, on the radio, or on social media—there is always going to be someone who misses our announcements. However, when you share with a family member, neighbor, or friend about a wonderful experience you had at the library, they are more likely to see for themselves what the fuss is all about.
#3 — Recognize that the library is here for all Logan Countians. Maybe you don’t have young children to bring to a program, or aren’t interested in local history. You may not agree with the point of view of a book you see on the shelf. However, the public library is a place for all to learn, grow, and thrive. We strive to represent every aspect of our community. If you ever feel like something is missing, or you don’t see your interests or beliefs reflected in our collections or programming, please contact me and express your concern. My email is at the end of this article.
#4 — Join the Friends of the Logan County Public Library. Our Friends help support the library, especially our awesome programming efforts. There’s more you can do than just paying your membership dues. They are always looking for interested and passionate individuals who want to join them in giving back to the community.
#5 — Consider making a donation. When honoring or memorializing someone, consider the library. In the past, donations have helped fund programs, books and other materials, and furniture and equipment. When you note that your gift is given in memory of someone, we can notify the family of the deceased so they are aware of your generosity.
Obviously, you all know how passionate I am about the library and all it provides for our community. I can say with no hesitation that Logan County would not be as great as it is without its wonderful libraries. Many, many hands have played a role in creating, shaping, and maintaining this important institution. However, there’s always room for one more. Join us in making the library even better!
Contact King any time at king@loganlibrary.org. King is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.