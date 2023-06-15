I’ve seen them, and you have too. The over the top, loud sports fan who yells and is excited for every play. But there are also the quieter ones who sit in the stands, but you can tell their eyes and hearts are focused on every single play. Both have passion, defined as a strong desire for something, someone, or an idea, even if they show it differently. How much more can Christians have passion when Christ has done so much for us! God is ministering good revival in our church and I am hearing in other churches around here also. But how can we see that passion grow and continue?

The Apostle Paul wrote the Philippian Church that he had passion, but God had to show Him that passion led to bad things like hurting Christians. Passions can be good but they must have their place. I enjoy some good Russellville Chinese and Japanese food, but I have to take care I don’t get too passionate for it for my waistline’s sake. We all must check our passions and make sure they are under Jesus, like Paul did.

