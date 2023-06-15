I’ve seen them, and you have too. The over the top, loud sports fan who yells and is excited for every play. But there are also the quieter ones who sit in the stands, but you can tell their eyes and hearts are focused on every single play. Both have passion, defined as a strong desire for something, someone, or an idea, even if they show it differently. How much more can Christians have passion when Christ has done so much for us! God is ministering good revival in our church and I am hearing in other churches around here also. But how can we see that passion grow and continue?
The Apostle Paul wrote the Philippian Church that he had passion, but God had to show Him that passion led to bad things like hurting Christians. Passions can be good but they must have their place. I enjoy some good Russellville Chinese and Japanese food, but I have to take care I don’t get too passionate for it for my waistline’s sake. We all must check our passions and make sure they are under Jesus, like Paul did.
Paul wrote something else. He wrote that he considered all other passions to be “dung” compared to knowing Jesus. And this “knowing” Jesus isn’t just knowing about Him; it’s knowing Him by experience. And when we know Him this way, it will cause us to do some things differently. We may do things in church, like sing to the Lord with fervency or lift holy hands in prayer. We will do things out of church, like giving to the needy cheerfully or teaching & serving others with our time. And it may look a bit different for each of us, but passion will show up in what we do.
And as we know Him, it won’t just be about what we can get out of these things, but how He can be blessed and how we can know Jesus better.
How do we see this passion? James writes it like this: draw near to Him and He will draw near to us. As we put forth even a “mustard seed” effort to know God by talking to Him and inviting His presence in our lives, He will come the rest of the way and give us a deeper walk with Him.
We all have needs, desires, and hard times we go through. But we need to seek God first, in spite of anything else, and watch the good He will do. Pro baseball’s Chicago Cubs didn’t win a World Series for over 100 years, and yet they have some of the most passionate cheering fans, even when things are rough. We cheer for Jesus even when things are harder for us, and in the end of all things, we will never, ever be disappointed.
