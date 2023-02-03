Last summer I planted my very first garden. I remember having a garden when I was little. I helped pick and break up the green beans. My husband also had a garden for several years. I would help some, but it wasn’t something I really enjoyed doing.

Last year, as I was growing in a new way in my faith, I wanted to try it. This would be a project between me and God: getting my hands in the dirt, planting the seeds, and watching Him grow them. I was set and ready for success.

Karen C. Logan, Christian Coach, Author, Speaker & CEO at Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian Ministry for Women.

