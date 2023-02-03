Last summer I planted my very first garden. I remember having a garden when I was little. I helped pick and break up the green beans. My husband also had a garden for several years. I would help some, but it wasn’t something I really enjoyed doing.
Last year, as I was growing in a new way in my faith, I wanted to try it. This would be a project between me and God: getting my hands in the dirt, planting the seeds, and watching Him grow them. I was set and ready for success.
My husband tilled up the ground and I happily came along and cut rows into the dirt with a hoe. I labeled each row as I planted the seeds, leafy lettuce, iceberg lettuce, carrots, potatoes, corn, tomatoes, and green beans. I was so proud of myself and couldn’t wait to begin seeing the garden sprout and grow.
In just a week or two, I saw visible growth. These tiny little seeds were sprouting healthy green peaks, popping right out of the ground. I got even more excited!
As the weeks went on, the weeds also began growing, and seemingly faster than the crop I’d planted. I spent a day at a time out there trying to pluck them all out. With the heat of summer, I wasn’t able to get out there like I did at first. The rain was not falling like it was and had to water the garden from the hose.
It wasn’t long before I began to lose hope in my garden. The weeds, the heat, the lack of rain, the lack of seeds that sprouted and the lack of growth from what did sprout, were disappointing. What was I going to do? The weeds eventually took over the entire garden and grew taller than the corn I had planted.
Even though I had great intentions and was excited to do the work, when the heat of summer came, I began to lose interest. The garden suffered because I didn’t tend to it. I should have protected the seeds from the weeds. I should have watered it more often.
God began speaking to me about my garden and how that our spiritual lives are just like that. We get excited about God, we set out to read the Bible and go to church and get to know Him better, then, before we know it, the weeds of life begin to grow in our garden. It could be sin, laziness, not spending time in the Word (watering our garden), maybe not being able to take the heat when God speaks to sin in your life. Whatever that looks like, we don’t take the proper care of our hearts to keep out the weeds and they take over.
The weeds suck the life out of the good seed we’re trying to grow. Your seeds can’t grow when they are surrounded by nutrient-sucking weeds. We must remove those to grow spiritually. It’s hard work. It requires self-discipline and is often why most people give up. Don’t give up. The work is worth the reward. Take care of your heart. Grow. Reap your harvest!
Hosea 10:12 tells us, “Sow with a view to righteousness, reap in accordance with kindness; break up your fallow ground, for it is time to seek the Lord until He comes to rain righteousness on you.”
Lord, help us to remove the weeds from our garden. Reveal sin in our hearts. Help us to tend and guard our hearts, in Christ Jesus. Allow us to draw near to You and be fruitful.
Karen C. Logan, Christian Coach, Author, Speaker & CEO at Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian Ministry for Women.
