“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” — Matthew 5:3 (ESV)

Many of us who grew up in church know what this statement introduces. Matthew 5:3 is the beginning of what would be the greatest and most impactful sermon ever preached in the history of mankind. Christ Himself preached “The Sermon on the Mount,” as we know it, to a multitude of 5,000 people. Little did anyone know, the greatest sermon of all time began with a riddle-like statement: “Blessed are the POOR in spirit.” How can this possibly make any logical sense? To make sense of such a profound proclamation, we must understand three specific parts of this verse. What does it mean to be “blessed?” What does it mean to be “poor in spirit?” And what does it mean to “inherit the Kingdom of God?”

