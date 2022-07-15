My friend Emily grew up in an antebellum-style house from the Civil War era. The house, which is still standing, is a white two-story house with tall white porch columns. This old house could tell a lot of stories, from the birth of many children to the weddings of young couples. These were happy occasions, but there is a very dark secret Magnolia plantation has kept hidden for over 100 years.
One day, not so long ago, Emily shared this secret with me. Emily Elizabeth grew up as any inquisitive youth, interested in adult conversations. She was listening to grown-ups one Sunday afternoon when she found out about the “shocking secret.“
The story goes like this … During the Civil War, a young soldier from the north came “meddling around” Magnolia plantation. Southerners didn’t much care for northerners messing about the place, so Grandpappy shot and killed him right there in then. The folks told old Grandpappy he would have to bury the soldier soon to hide the murder. The menfolk wrapped up the body and carried the body to the seller, equipped with shovels to bury the “Yank.”
After the burial, and a little prayer, everyone was seated around the table to eat Sunday dinner. The family didn’t give much thought to that poor soldier after that.
This story made the wheels in my mind start to turn. Why was this soldier killed? Was it because he was trespassing on “secret soil?“ Did he try to take away the virtue of a young bell, or was he merely stealing a chicken? My friend Emily didn’t seem to know the “whys.”
To this day, the poor old soldier’s remains are in the root cellar with the canned peaches and preserves. Emily Elizabeth’s ancestors can no longer provide any details about the “murder mystery.”
There is one thing for sure, the whereabouts of soldier John Doe is no longer a mystery to Emily or to me.
