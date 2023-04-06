Earlier this year I had a conversation that began on other topics but eventually turned to someone the other person knew, who had lost not one but two children. Their deaths were almost two decades apart.

My friend told me the other person posts on her social media every birthday, holiday, and death anniversary about their children. She wondered out loud, “At what point does a person become okay ...,” leaving her question unfinished. She continued, “When do they ever find peace when posting things like that all the time?” I said, “I know, it wears everyone else down to see those reminders but she doesn’t do it to remind herself the children died.”

