Working in a library for the better part of two decades has been a tremendous learning experience. In addition to the formal learning, the on-the-job training, and the tips and tricks I’ve picked up during this journey, it also affords the opportunity to learn a lot about what others think about libraries. Often these perspectives come in the form of questions and comments people share when they learn about my chosen profession. Here are a few of the greatest hits:
“It must be nice to get to read all day.” One of the great ironies of librarianship is that you very rarely get to read at work. When you do, you are either reading for some specific purpose (like preparing a presentation for students) or you are doing professional reading to become more knowledgeable about a particular subject. If you hear of a job that involves all-day pleasure reading, I suggest you apply!
“Do people actually get paid to work at the library?” Yes, very few people you see working at the library are volunteers. We are certainly not a group of bored, independently wealthy locals who were looking for something to do every day. Our dedicated, well-trained staff show up every day because they genuinely love what they do, but they also have their own bills to pay just like everyone else.
“I bet it’s weird to work somewhere that is so quiet all of the time.” The library is typically a quiet place to work, but sometimes it is not. When there are 200 children and parents attending a summer learning program featuring live animals, you can bet it is not going to be a quiet day at the library. On most days, there is a hum of activity going on. We enjoy the quiet moments, but we are here to serve the community, so we actually prefer a reasonable level of noise. It means the public is actually utilizing their library.
“Do you like shushing people?” I take no pleasure in shushing anyone, though it is something we do when we must. However, we want the community to be here with us, utilizing every service and resource to the fullest. Making a little noise is perfectly acceptable.
“Don’t you get bored working in a library?” Absolutely not! There is always something to do. When staff are not checking items in and out, restocking shelves, answering phones, or performing clerical duties, there are always catch-up chores like cleaning, organizing, or working on special projects. That does not even count the people working behind the scenes to purchase and add items to our collection, create and plan entertaining and informative programs and events, and completing various other duties.
“Why would I need to come to the library if I have the internet?” The internet has certainly changed the ways in which people access information. In some ways, that is a good thing. However, too often people mistake quantity of information for quality. There is a major difference, and library staff are here to help people navigate that. Also, believe it or not, there is information that is not on the internet, especially about the local history of our county. That’s to say nothing of the need for genuine human interaction, a factor that the internet can never fully provide.
My hope is that this regularly featured column will give you a sneak peek into the library, to not only know what those librarians do all day, but to learn more about the resources, events, and happenings that we offer that can enrich your life and the whole of our community.
