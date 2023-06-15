Psalm 103:13 “As a father shows compassion to his children, so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him.”

My father started training me in his trades when I was about ten years old. He was a plumber and electrician and by the time I could legally drive, he would send me out on jobs and he could stay at the store or do other jobs. He intended to teach me how to paint, but after the first job, decided it was hopeless.

Van Yandell is a retired Industrial Arts teacher, an ordained gospel evangelist and missionary, from Fredonia, Kentucky.

