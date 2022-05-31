Russellville Strong, Loving Strong
Dear Editor:
There is a day in history that you might not be familiar with. Yes, we all went to school and learned names, dates, and wars, but here is a date that celebrates love. On June 12, 1967, the Supreme Court of the United States wiped out laws that restricted people from marrying outside of their race. The case is known as Loving v. Virginia. Loving is the last name of the couple, Mildred, and Richard, who were an interracial couple who married in Washington, D.C., and moved back to their home state of Virginia. What they did not know, was that interracial marriage was against the law in the state of Virginia and they were arrested.
The American Civil Liberties Union guided their case all the way to the Supreme Court. Their case was heard, and a decision was rendered on June 12, 1967, which stated that laws against interracial marriages (anti-miscegenation) were illegal. Period.
As a new citizen of Russellville, I see and feel the love directed to all of those who live and visit this beautiful city. As a community, let’s honor Loving Day and demonstrate the love we have right here. Put it on display! Help that older woman across the street. Yes, this sounds dated, but you do not know what a difference you will make in her day. Give that child an extra hug. Yes, you hug them all the time. But, after viewing those frightening images from Texas and New York, one extra hug is all right. Thank your pastor. Yes, the congregation pays them, but to hear a sincere “thank you” from a congregant is validation of them doing God’s work. Thank your city representatives for taking care of the city. Yes, they decided to run for those positions, but sometimes those are thankless jobs. Send them an email, shake their hand on the street, and let them know you appreciate their work. Walk up to a patrol officer and thank them for protecting our citizens. Yes, we pay them as taxpayers. But showing a little love never killed anyone. Thank a schoolteacher, bus driver, janitor, principal for teaching and taking care of our little people. Yes, they receive a paycheck, but you can bet since COVID entered our lives, you know they deserve more than a paycheck, so thank them. Thank the people who work in emergency services. Yes, they chose those career paths, and you know that the work and time they put into learning and practicing keeping us healthy and safe is invaluable. I know that I have not stated everyone who needs a “thanking,” so you know that it is up to you to remember and thank them, whoever they are. And let’s celebrate the diversity in our city by honoring those interracial couples who live here and remember to thank the memory of the Lovings.
Let us all live Russellville Strong in the love we show each other and in the celebration of Loving Day.
Katherine R. Smith
Russellville
