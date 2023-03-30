God is amazing! In these difficult days, it is very encouraging what He has done, bringing revival to the Asbury University campus back in February. The speaker at the Asbury chapel thought he had delivered another “stinker” when he spoke on love, but God turned that “stinker” into a movement that has touched thousands, as folks gathered believing from the Lord to receive in that school’s chapel. They weren’t really focused on a leader except the Lord. God truly is good to bring blessings in unexpected ways.

One question that comes, however, is how to see this happen in Logan County and our communities, as it did so many years ago in the Great 1800 Revival, where people would gather here for many days and receive a great touch from God. As we see in the Scriptures and in history, prayer is key. Seeking God is the key to life-giving. In Amos 5:4, God puts it basically, “Seek me and live.” This prayer has been key in many stories coming from all kinds of revivals.

