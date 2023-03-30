God is amazing! In these difficult days, it is very encouraging what He has done, bringing revival to the Asbury University campus back in February. The speaker at the Asbury chapel thought he had delivered another “stinker” when he spoke on love, but God turned that “stinker” into a movement that has touched thousands, as folks gathered believing from the Lord to receive in that school’s chapel. They weren’t really focused on a leader except the Lord. God truly is good to bring blessings in unexpected ways.
One question that comes, however, is how to see this happen in Logan County and our communities, as it did so many years ago in the Great 1800 Revival, where people would gather here for many days and receive a great touch from God. As we see in the Scriptures and in history, prayer is key. Seeking God is the key to life-giving. In Amos 5:4, God puts it basically, “Seek me and live.” This prayer has been key in many stories coming from all kinds of revivals.
How should we pray and see God’s vitality? We pray in our own quiet time with God. Jesus, King of Kings, sought out a quiet place and prayed early before His Father. Doing the same will fill us with the vitality for God to move. We also seek God as a group of people, as folks have at Asbury. The Lord will give us power to do mighty things. In Acts 4:31, when the church prayed as a group, the place was literally shaken and God empowered and revived the disciples.
Quiet time prayers and group prayers will encourage each other. A revival leader named John Wesley was known to pray at least 2 hours a day for the work of His ministry, which saw the birth of countless souls into God’s Kingdom. And so many times, a work of God in church emboldened my own quiet prayers.
Many have prayed for a long time for God to move. Keep praying. As a youth pastor in Oak Grove, KY, I prayed for God to move among the youth group for quite a while. We were at a special revival service down in Alabama. Not a lot had happened among our group to that point. Several of our group had been disgruntled. It was late and I was tired. I was on my knees to pray, but I was more ready to pull up the well-worn carpet, because I was so tired. I was ready to go home. But I’m glad I held out, because God started touching the youth right at that point, late that night, far from home. One boy I remember was at the alter a long time and came up changed forever by what happened. God hears the battle-worn prayer warriors, sometimes in spite of ourselves.
The Word says to “pray without ceasing.” As we are obedient to this, the Lord will move and do amazing things among us.
