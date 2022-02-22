Two of the most satisfying things in the world are spending time outdoors and reading a good story. A great side benefit is that, when done right, they are about as close as you can get to a free activity. Both are great for people of most any age and means. The universal appeal of the outdoors and reading are clear as you look across cultures. So, when the opportunity to combine the two comes along, you can bet your local library will be all over it!
One of the newest features you will find at both the Auburn Park and Russellville City/County Park are what is known as a “storywalk.” Storywalks are not a completely new concept, but they have spiked in popularity recently because the pandemic has caused people to rediscover outdoor activities. They are created by taking a book—most often a children’s picture book—apart and spreading them along a walking trail or another area that people frequent. This allows families to get outdoors, get healthy, and enjoy a story together. The stories will frequently change, so each time you participate it is a new experience.
At the Russellville Park, the signs are stationed around the playground. In Auburn, the first sign is next to the metal footbridge crossing the creek near the track. At either location, simply look for the sign with the number one on it, then read your way through the story. If you are so inclined, take a photo of your family enjoying the storywalk and share it with the library.
Hopefully there are a lot of beautiful days right around the corner that will be perfect to check out one of the newest features in our community!
The startup funding for the LCPL Storywalk Project was provided by, and administered through, the Library Services and Technology Act, the Institute for Museum and Libraries Services, and the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, via the American Rescue Plan Act.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
