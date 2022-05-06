What is your idea of peace? In John 14:27, Jesus promised peace right before He went to the Cross. Is peace going on a cruise, is it fishing, or if you’re like me in my waste coordinating, checking out the beautiful Logan County woods and hollows? But, I’m reminded every cruise has its iceberg or fishing has its rain or Logan County woods has its snake (stories to tell there). But in this season we consider Jesus’ death and Resurrection, we should also think about peace.
Do we need peace? Yes. We look at the war in Ukraine and are reminded of the blessing of peace. But for only 268 of the last thousands of years has there been peace recorded. So, we pray that God ministers peace to warring nations, but sometimes God will use the horror of war to remind people they need Him. I’m told many in Ukraine are begging for Bibles in this time. We pray that also the Lord speaks to hearts in wars about the Gospel, and maybe even send help to such organizations.
What about each of us? We need it as people to fulfill God’s plan without fear or worry. Even raised in a Christian home, I would feel fear. As a boy, I would picture in my mind a skeleton man I saw in a book, to chilling effect. If it seems childish, the fear was very real. Now, the fear may not have a face for us. But it can be a despair the devil uses to keep us down.
In these fears, the world offers peace, as Jesus talked about in John 16:33. It will often focus us unduly on ourselves. A major study by Duke University says, among other things, that focus on the self is major hindrance to peace of mind. With this, so many get lost in self pity and don’t forgive. Peace of the world will not last.
How does Jesus give peace? He gives it deep and lasting on the inside through God the Holy Spirit. We can know Jesus and be saved by grace. Peace also really comes when we stay close to Jesus with our actions. May we ask for peace, and when we receive, may we out of love obey His Word.
Peace is not the absence of trouble but the presence of God. So, yes, I can have peace on the back road, but there is also peace on 68-80 East on a Friday night! There was a story about a painted picture contest where the winner had to depict peace. The winner was a painting of a bird nest, while Mama Bird calmly sits in her tree with a big waterfall and a storm coming. Even if we’re in trouble and the storm comes, the Risen Savior can give peace in anything today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.