U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks last week on the Senate floor regarding the southern border crisis:

“This past weekend, Vice President Harris made a surprising announcement on ‘Meet the Press.’ The Vice President declared that ‘the border is secure.’ We’re about to close the fiscal year with more than 2 million illegal immigrant encounters on our southern border — breaking the all-time record that we only just set last year,” said Sen. McConnell. “Seizures of lethal fentanyl are also on pace to exceed last year’s total. They’re up more than 200% in just the latest month on record.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.