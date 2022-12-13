RUSNWS-12-09-22 Hep C Vaccine
Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services map

The hepatitis vaccines you receive as a child don’t protect you from getting hepatitis C, a serious disease that can have fatal conequences including liver damage, cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver most often caused by three viruses: hepatitis A, hepatitis B and hepatitis C. There is a vaccine for hepatitis A and hepatitis B, but not for hepatitis C.

