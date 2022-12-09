Over the years, the Christmas tree at our house has shrunk from a tall fresh cedar, cut by my father from a fencerow in the back field, to an artificial tabletop version. Yet, it is still capable of holding treasured ornaments that serve to take me back and rekindle memories.
At front center near the top is a dainty blown glass ornament. The size of a Ping-Pong ball, the outside gold has dulled but the open center’s original pink gives it a delicate beauty. It is the last remaining of a box of six, so easily shattered over many seasons. My mother extravagantly bought them to decorate my first Christmas tree, I having been born a month before in November.
On the very top is an angel whose arms hold tiny (once) lighted candles that reflected from her wings. Her thin net skirt has holes, but I bend a couple of the tree’s branches in front so the tears don’t show.
The angel was bought by me soon after we were married. It was “the thing to do” before Christmas to go to Nashville shopping and to see the lights. We enjoyed the trip very much but the price of things that might have fit my gift list were prohibitive for my self-established budget. Ashamed to go back and tell friends and neighbors that I bought nothing, I quickly looked around the variety store and invested in her beauty for my own self pleasure. For all these decades she has approvingly forgiven me for straying out of my bred-in frugality in money management.
A homemaker club friend needled a decorative stitch with red yarn around the edge of a cardboard circle about the size of a jar lid. She added a loop for hanging, and wrote “Merry Christmas” and signed her name in the middle. This ornament stirs my gratitude for relationships made as well as all the worthwhile things that we were taught in home economics and extension service lessons that have made my life easier and better.
The beautifully sewn and embroidered white dove that sits on a branch was made by one of my dear sisters-in-law. Pearl beads form the eyes and accent the tail and edge of crisp white organdy wings. It represents the broad family love, caring, and sharing that has been such a blessing in my life.
A friend repurposed pieces of a jigsaw puzzle to make Rudolph’s antlers. A miniature red and white stocking represents the joy of continuing generations. A handmade cross is a reminder of the total meaning of Christmas.
Lightly hovering all over the tree are varied sizes and patterns of white, starched snowflakes, tediously crocheted by my elderly mother. Lessening of physical strength did not stop her from contributing to the holiday activities and traditions--one more reminder that each of us is here for a purpose that touches the lives of others.
Perhaps the Christmas tree’s main purpose is to do its part in keeping this truth alive.
