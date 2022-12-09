Over the years, the Christmas tree at our house has shrunk from a tall fresh cedar, cut by my father from a fencerow in the back field, to an artificial tabletop version. Yet, it is still capable of holding treasured ornaments that serve to take me back and rekindle memories.

At front center near the top is a dainty blown glass ornament. The size of a Ping-Pong ball, the outside gold has dulled but the open center’s original pink gives it a delicate beauty. It is the last remaining of a box of six, so easily shattered over many seasons. My mother extravagantly bought them to decorate my first Christmas tree, I having been born a month before in November.

