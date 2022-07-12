A lot has happened since my last article. We welcomed our new grandson, Christopher Adam Scales, Jr., or as he will be called, Kip. He was born on June 17, 2022. He is the sweetest little fellow and we are excited to have another grand in the family.
We had McCuddy and Robertson this past weekend and it was busy, to say the least. We traveled over to Bowling Green where Adam and the SAR participated in their neighborhood 4th of July parade which followed with food and fellowship. Right after the parade wrapped up, we received an unexpected downpour of rain. We all scrambled to get under the tents to get dry. As we were all standing around, I looked out into the yard where McCuddy and several of the other children were all dancing and playing in the rain. While all the adults were crowding together to keep from getting wet, the kids were truly enjoying the shower and rejoicing in the blessing. I suddenly realized how I was grateful for getting soaked on my way to the tent and my “wet dog hairdo” was not so bad after all. It was so apparent that we adults need to look at the world through our children/grandchildren’s eyes every so often to see the beauty in the gifts we are given.
We stayed a while longer, enjoying the company and the conversations then decided we needed to load up as we had another gathering to get to. We opened the back hatch so I could clean up the kids and put dry clothes on them. I had laid my keys down to change Robertson and as I finished getting him dressed, I picked him up and without a second thought, hit the button to close the hatch. As soon as it closed, I immediately realized I had locked the keys in the car. An hour or so later we were able to open the car and get on the road. We arrived at my sister Anne’s a little later than planned, but still had a great time.
Sunday, we went to church and decided later that evening we would go to Elkton for their 4th of July celebration. We treated the grands to Chaney’s ice cream and then found a great seat for the fireworks. Robertson was a little afraid at the beginning, I think the loudness of the fireworks had him a little apprehensive. After a few minutes, he sat on my lap and looked with complete wonder and excitement. As the show progressed, I was more excited to watch his little face and the expressions that followed each display. He would squeal in delight as the beautiful colors of red, blue, green, and white spread into the sky. The gold ones that seemed to cascade down like diamonds would be followed by his little voice saying “Wow!” He was anticipating the next one to come and never looked away. As I held him, I was overwhelmed by the feeling of being so very blessed to be living in a county where we could bring our family to a fireworks show and celebrate our freedom. A country of men and women who died for my privilege to do this. I looked around at all the faces of the other families doing the same thing and it truly brought tears to my eyes.
Monday, we woke up early so me and the kiddos could decorate our wagon for the Guion’s 4th of July Kiddie Parade. The Colonel Benjamin Logan SAR Chapter was helping with it this year. McCuddy was super excited about participating in this event. I was a little worried about Robertson staying in the wagon, but he did great. He waved his American flag as we walked down to the square smiling the entire time. The parade was a huge success with about 300 to 400 children and adults participating. It was so wonderful seeing all these people carrying on the tradition that Mr. and Mrs. Guion started so many years ago. It is so important to continue teaching patriotism to our little ones and remind all as Adam says, “That we live in the best place this side of Heaven.”
After the parade, we headed back to Nashville to take the kids home as McCuddy had another 4th of July event she was going to that night with her mom, dad, and Adam. I stayed at the house and kept the boys. Robertson was worn out and went to bed early. I sat in the den and held Kip as he slept. I could see fireworks being shot off in the neighborhood through the window. I looked at the precious miracle in my arms and thanked God for all our sweet blessings. I hope you all have a wonderful week and have time to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love.
All the gardens are producing wonderful produce and I received a huge fresh cabbage this week. I wanted to share a wonderful cole slaw recipe. I found this recipe on the internet a couple of years ago and it is a great one. If you like cilantro this recipe is for you. It is not hot — it is sweet, cool, and has a slight tang to it.
CILANTRO LIME COLE SLAW
½ cup mayonnaise
3 tbsp fresh lime juice
1 serrano chile, seeded and finely chopped
1 tsp garlic powder
1 ½ tbsp honey (I use Sam and Jennifer Scales’ honey (Honey & Harvest). It is wonderful!
8 cups of shredded cabbage or finely chopped
4 green onions — chopped
½ cup chopped cilantro
½ cup sour cream
1 ½ tsp grated lime zest
1 tsp cumin
salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Whisk together the mayo, sour cream, lime juice, lime zest, minced chile, garlic powder, honey, and cumin in a large bowl. Add the cabbage, green onions, and cilantro, and toss till fully coasted. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour. The longer it chills the better it tastes. Great on tacos or as a side item.
