When you think about summer programming at the library, your mind may go straight to programming for the kids. While this is a big part of what we do, there are still plenty of opportunities for the adults to get in on the action.
In addition to some of our regular, recurring programs, there are many special events planned. One new thing for this year is a dual-program where the kids have their own crafts and activities at the same time as adults. These events will take place at the Auburn Park on Mondays at 9:30 a.m., and at the Russellville City-County Park on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. This gives the children and adults both the opportunity to participate in activities that interest them.
This summer the library is also offering some helpful tech assistance to the community. On Tuesday, June 7th and Tuesday, July 5th, we will have someone available to help you learn about your devices. Please call the library at (270) 726-6129 to schedule an appointment on those days. When you sign up, remember to bring any charging cords or relevant passwords you may need so you can make the most of your scheduled time. Additionally, on June 21st and July 19th, the library will have the Senior Tech Club. This is an opportunity for you to bring your devices and work together to share tips and tricks, plus get your basic questions answered. For this event, you’re encouraged to only bring questions that you would be comfortable sharing with the group.
An event that many have asked about is having live music at the library. After a long hiatus, we’re glad to have two back-to-back musical groups featured! On Friday, June 10th, we will have an afterhours event featuring local talent Backroads Bluegrass. This event will begin at 6 p.m. The following Friday, we will be celebrating Juneteenth with “Jazz on the Lawn” with blues and jazz music with DJ Trez Hammer. Full details about this event will be in next week’s column.
We hope to see you at some of these great events this summer. Find out more details on our website: www.loganlibrary.org, visit our Facebook page, or keep an eye on the coming events section of the ND&L. There’s something for the kid in all of us this summer at the Logan County Public Library.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
