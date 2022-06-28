Just in case you need a reminder, it is hot outside. Like really, really hot. I’ve been tempted to try to fry an egg on the sidewalk, but just can’t bring myself to waste perfectly good food.
While the weather is hot and humid, a lot of us look for a cool place indoors, or at least a shady spot outside, to beat the heat. However, some of the Logan County Public Library’s finest are out there working right through this heatwave.
One of the best-kept secrets of our summer programming is the awesome work we do at the Russellville Housing Authority. There are many kids out there that can’t make it to the library or one of the other locations where we have activities, so we have to take the fun to them. Leading this charge is Beverly Terry, our outreach librarian. For many years, Beverly has spearheaded our efforts to make sure there are engaging activities for the children of RHA. There’s more than meets the eye with this work—rather than just showing up and doing a craft or playing a game with the kids, lots of advanced planning goes into making sure there is adequate variety and plenty of supplies for all. Of course, Beverly does not do all of this incredible work alone. This summer, her assistants are long-time worker Desmon Quarles and new-to-RHA staffer Emily Stapleton. On any given day, you might find them interacting with kids, packing coolers and supplies, or prepping for upcoming activities.
On top of all of the ways that “Beverly & Company” feed the imaginations of the kids at RHA, they also ensure they are being fed physically as well. Through the summer lunch program, our group delivers complete, nutritious lunches to their group each week. Their delivery route sees them going door to door and providing this benefit to eligible families with young children.
You would probably think this is plenty to keep this group of library staff busy, but they do not stop there. They are also often on-site at other large programs to help hand out snacks, set up, and assist with the breakdown and clean-up.
A big thanks go out to Beverly, Desmon, and Emily, as they work hard all summer to make sure children in our community, have what they need to thrive!
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
