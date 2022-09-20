What a beautiful week it has been. I spend every evening watering my flowers and it takes about 45 minutes and I love every minute of it. I have four pots of begonias in an area the water hose will not reach so one must carry a bucket of water out to these. Walking out there this evening, I passed under the 192-year-old pine tree still standing and the faint smell of pine arose as I scuffled through the fallen pine needles. I was trying not to spill any water and almost tripped on a pinecone that was laying on the ground. This brought back a memory of my Aunt Betty (aka Elizabeth Ann Palmer Burton).

Aunt Betty was mom’s oldest sister. She and my Uncle Bill had moved to Kentucky back in the early 1980s. They had lived at Flint Ridge for several years. I can remember going over to visit and she was out in what we called the “garden area” picking up pinecones. She was putting them in a big basket as well as the pine needles and would use these to decorate the inside of the house in the fall. The smell of pine would fill up the old house adding a nostalgic ambiance. She was a very attractive woman, small in stature, always walking and doing yoga. She had the most beautiful smile. It was probably the first thing you would notice about her.

