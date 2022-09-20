What a beautiful week it has been. I spend every evening watering my flowers and it takes about 45 minutes and I love every minute of it. I have four pots of begonias in an area the water hose will not reach so one must carry a bucket of water out to these. Walking out there this evening, I passed under the 192-year-old pine tree still standing and the faint smell of pine arose as I scuffled through the fallen pine needles. I was trying not to spill any water and almost tripped on a pinecone that was laying on the ground. This brought back a memory of my Aunt Betty (aka Elizabeth Ann Palmer Burton).
Aunt Betty was mom’s oldest sister. She and my Uncle Bill had moved to Kentucky back in the early 1980s. They had lived at Flint Ridge for several years. I can remember going over to visit and she was out in what we called the “garden area” picking up pinecones. She was putting them in a big basket as well as the pine needles and would use these to decorate the inside of the house in the fall. The smell of pine would fill up the old house adding a nostalgic ambiance. She was a very attractive woman, small in stature, always walking and doing yoga. She had the most beautiful smile. It was probably the first thing you would notice about her.
Aunt Betty had eight children and loved all her nieces and nephews like we were her own. I would go over and walk with her some and we would always have the best conversations. We would talk about religion, cooking, and family. She was the type of person who would always lift you up and encourage you. Growing up I would love to stay the night over there. Her philosophy was she already had a house full so what was one more, or two or three? She passed away in April 1992. I miss her and the stories she would tell and her old ways. She is buried in the family cemetery at Flint Ridge.
This week’s recipe is a new favorite of mine. I found it on the internet when looking for a new breakfast casserole. I think you will enjoy this and I hope you find time to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love.
Stuffed Ham and Cheese Croissant Casserole
10 deli smoked ham slices
Microwave ham slices for about 25-30 seconds and blot excess moisture.
Split croissants open with a serrated knife. Place slice of ham and cheese (folding if needed) on the bottom half of the croissant and cover with the top half. Place the stuffed croissants in a 13 x 9 baking dish.
Whisk together eggs, heavy cream, and Dijon mustard in a large bowl, and then pour the mixture slowly over the stuffed croissants. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for eight hours or overnight.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Remove plastic and place in preheated oven until golden brown and knife inserted in center comes out clean — about 40 to 45 minutes covering with aluminum foil the last 15 minutes to prevent browning. Sprinkle with thyme right before serving.
