This past Sunday is one I’ll never forget. I found out earlier in the week I was going to be teaching at the jail, and amidst a busy schedule, I began praying and asking the Lord what He wanted me to talk about. The days ticked by, and a topic had not come. I was getting a little uneasy because usually God will reveal it and I have time to study.
Well, here it was…Sunday. I picked up my daughter’s friends, dropped them off at church, and headed to my Sunday school class (in another building). I asked the ladies to pray for me about teaching that afternoon.
When church let out, my daughter told me that one of her friends thinks she got saved. I couldn’t get to her fast enough. After hearing what they had to say, I felt the Holy Spirit lay on my heart to have her talk to someone so she will be sure about her decision. Tears were pouring at this one-of-a-kind, mind-blowing experience that God allowed me to witness!
I was later than usual leaving the church, took the girls home, and grabbed a bite to eat. I had to be at the jail at 1:45 and needed to study. I still had no topic. The Holy Spirit suddenly spoke to my heart. I needed to quit searching in my Bible and just ask Him! So, I did! I cried out to the Lord, and I said, “There is only one reason I am doing this, and it’s because You’ve called me to it and You have a message to tell, through me. I need You to tell me what You want me to say!”
Directly after, I said, a life was saved today. What message is more important than that? And John 3 came to mind. It was talking about Nicodemus. He was a Pharisee and a ruler of the Jews. He noticed the miracles that Jesus was performing and wanted to talk to Him himself. Jesus began to share with him that unless one is born again, you cannot see the kingdom of God. Nicodemus was confused. He was thinking born again in the flesh. But Jesus was speaking of being born in the Spirit.
This was the message for today! They needed to know, the world needs to know, that they need to be born again. John 3:16 tells us how; “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.” As I quoted this verse, I had the women say their names in place of “world”. Multiple times, they said, “For God so loved “insert name”.
For you, yes you, reading this article right now, did you know that God so loved “YOU” (insert your name) that He gave His only son, to die on the cross, to nail your sin and punishment to the cross, so you can live in freedom? For freedom Christ set us free!
When the jail service came to a close, I was off to the side, and Janice said, “Karen, this young lady wants to be saved. Do you want to pray with her?” My body leaped over to her. She had her hands held out for me to hold them, her eyes closed, tears streaming down her face. The Holy Spirit immediately filled my mouth with the words to say. This precious woman confessed Jesus as her Lord and was born again, of the Spirit.
Two lives were forever changed in my presence on Sunday. It’s an experience I’ll never forget and one that will challenge me to be more bold for Christ. People die every day. Only God knows when it’s our turn. Share His love with others! Our world needs King Jesus!
Lord, thank you for saving these souls! Give us boldness to share Your Word! Amen.
