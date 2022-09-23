RUSNWS-09-23-22 Logan Column 1

This past Sunday is one I’ll never forget. I found out earlier in the week I was going to be teaching at the jail, and amidst a busy schedule, I began praying and asking the Lord what He wanted me to talk about. The days ticked by, and a topic had not come. I was getting a little uneasy because usually God will reveal it and I have time to study.

Well, here it was…Sunday. I picked up my daughter’s friends, dropped them off at church, and headed to my Sunday school class (in another building). I asked the ladies to pray for me about teaching that afternoon.

