In 2021, Logan County raised $26,540 through the Ag Tag Voluntary Donation program. We were the third highest county in the state in Ag Tag Sales! THANK YOU! That money goes directly to Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA and Kentucky Proud to support our agriculture community (and its future) here locally and across the Commonwealth.
Agriculture is vital to the livelihood of every Kentuckian and it is through programs like Kentucky 4-H and Kentucky FFA that we continue to instill these values in youth. Each simple $10 donation made when renewing an Ag Tag culminates to have a major impact on the youth of Logan County.
Kentucky 4-H is one of the most important and influential youth programs in our state and our county. Across Kentucky over 290,000 youth ages 9 to 19 learn about leadership, citizenship and life skills in “learn-by-doing” experiences such as communications and public speaking, through agriculture projects like livestock judging, science projects with robotics, 4-H camp, Teen Conference, and many other 4-H programs and activities.
Here in Logan County, 400 youth belong to 4-H and are active in programs and activities such as 4-H Camp, Cooking Club, Cloverbud Club, Horse Club, Livestock Club, Dairy Club, and leadership activities. Nearly every child in Logan County is touched by out school enrichment programs where we focus on healthy nutrition, money smarts, workforce prep, gardening, chick incubation, and leadership.
As we look to March for 2022 Ag Tag renewals, we ask that you remember to make your voluntary donations on each farm license plate you renew. If every Logan Countian renewing an Ag Tag were to make the voluntary $10 donation, think of the impact that could have on your community and its future leaders! A lot doing a little makes a BIG impact!
Please help us in growing leaders, strengthening the agriculture community and funding opportunities for Logan County youth this March through Ag Tag voluntary donations!
Carrie Derossett is the Logan County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development.
