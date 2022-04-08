A spring coat is not as important in our wardrobe as it once was. We may own a lightweight coat to bridge the months between winter and short-sleeve weather, but we don’t have one especially designed as our spring dress-up coat. In fact, in years past, we might get by without others noticing that we couldn’t afford a new Easter dress if the cover-up coat was still in good shape and we had not outgrown it.
One of my most treasured possessions is a pure silk spring coat that my mother made for me when I was three or four years old. I keep it carefully folded in a drawer because the fabric has become quite fragile. Each time I see it, I think of Dolly Parton’s touching song about her “Coat of Many Colors.” Our small family’s circumstance was not as dire as hers, but we were not far behind during those Great Depression years.
My beige silk coat not only served its purpose well but also was a work of art. Seams were carefully constructed on the treadle sewing machine. Details were made totally by hand in perfect, tiny stitches, from worked buttonholes to soft blue and yellow smocking on the front and back bodice. Additional decorative stitches edge the collar and cuffs.
I do not know whose dress or shirt was ripped up and used to make my coat. It is quite obvious that this was done because the lining of the little matching hat plainly shows tiny marks where machine stitching had been ripped out. This “flaw” was not visible as I had the hat on, of course.
The yardage of this secondhand fabric was apparently limited. In order to make the coat as long as she wanted it, my mother did not turn up a hem. Instead, she finished the bottom with a matching one-inch bias binding that she turned up out of sight to create the hem.
I picture in my mind the making of my coat in progress. My mother would have been seated near the table that held the coal oil lamp. The long day was winding down and she had a few minutes to give to the project before bedtime. Her strong fingers that had scrubbed clothes on a washboard, handled stove wood, and shucked corn to feed the chickens became precision instruments to carry out this task of intricate needlework.
I’m sure she wished that she could have afforded new material for my coat. I proudly wore it, not giving that a thought, because in my early childhood I did not know how to calculate the amount of work nor appreciate fully the depth of love my pretty coat reflected.
As times of shortages got better and I grew in maturity, my coat became to me a symbol, warming my heart and making my eyes misty when it came to mind. My coat’s story also provides a valuable lesson on the satisfaction of doing the best you can with what you have. Lowering standards was never an option nor an excuse for my mother, no matter the need or job at hand.
