Welcome to 2023. I look back and wonder how it arrived so fast and were has time gone. I love New Year’s but honestly sometimes I kind of dread it. There is so much time preparing for Christmas with all the busyness of the season, I almost get overwhelmed.
We get the decorations out and spend all that time placing them in their perfect spot. We venture out shopping and search for that perfect gift and then wrap it to perfection, so they are almost to pretty to open. We travel to family events and then another, and another, making sure we do not miss any as all want to be together. We bake, clean, and run around as we seem to forget the whole reason for the season. Christmas arrives, we celebrate and then in a blink of an eye it is over.
Taking down the decorations at Flint Ridge made me sad and kind of depressed. I looked out the window and even the landscape seemed weary. The trees are bare, the grass is faded into a brownish color, and the sky, on this day, was somewhat gray and somber looking. The sun had decided to be elusive and made the scene sad. Most days I love the quiet and the tranquility of this beautiful place, but on this day, it was rather solitary, actually the drive out there was lonesome. This did not help my feelings of sadness on this particular day.
Thinking of the past and my family made me cry. Like so many of us, holidays and the dark days of January can bring up memories of what we have all lost and the deep feelings of missing our loved ones can overcome us. I think of my grandmother Bettie McCuddy who spent so much of her childhood at Flint Ridge, she died when I was about seven and I grew up without her presence. I would have loved to have heard her stories about her outings here and all the fun and trouble she was able to get in to.
I never knew my great uncle Issac Ross McCuddy. He was one of the reasons we moved to Kentucky. Now I have listened to many different people share many events of his life and have laughed so hard at these. Oh, I wish I could have sat down with him and reminisced about his life and heard the tales or narratives about all he had done. Actually, the opportunity to have talked to all of my past family members who have lived at this beautiful old house would be priceless as there is something about the spirit of an old place that lives and speaks with every worn floor board, old brick, and wavy pane of glass.
We all have so many stories from our past that we would love to be able to hear and share from our loved ones, that is why I guess I stress the importance of sharing a memory so we can live it and our families will have that story forever. I am sure one of the best remedies of sadness is to go get the “grands” or whoever can make you smile. I let the hustle and bustle of Christmas become overwhelming, when in hindsight, the gifts are so irrelevant as the most precious gifts have no price tag attached.
Hope you have a great week and find time to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love.
1 lb smoked link sausage cut into
2-15 oz cans of kidney beans — grained
¼” slices 1-16 oz can diced tomatoes
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Cook sausage in a Dutch oven over medium heat until browned — stirring frequently. Add onion, green pepper, and garlic; cook until tender. Stir in beans and next three ingredients. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes stirring occasionally. Serve over rice — 4-6 servings.
