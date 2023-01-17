Welcome to 2023. I look back and wonder how it arrived so fast and were has time gone. I love New Year’s but honestly sometimes I kind of dread it. There is so much time preparing for Christmas with all the busyness of the season, I almost get overwhelmed.

We get the decorations out and spend all that time placing them in their perfect spot. We venture out shopping and search for that perfect gift and then wrap it to perfection, so they are almost to pretty to open. We travel to family events and then another, and another, making sure we do not miss any as all want to be together. We bake, clean, and run around as we seem to forget the whole reason for the season. Christmas arrives, we celebrate and then in a blink of an eye it is over.

