You do not have to be a gym hero to get enough physical activity to improve your health. There are many ways to make regular movement part of your life — which can help you have more energy, handle stress better, and reduce your risk of illness and disease, as well as look and feel good about yourself!
Here are some tips if you are just getting started with physical activity or if you are facing obstacles with being active.
A good starting goal is 150 minutes a week, but if you do not want to sweat the numbers, just move more! Find forms of movement you like and will stick with, and build more opportunities to be active into your routine.
Remember, people with chronic diseases, such as a heart condition, arthritis, diabetes, or high blood pressure, should talk to their doctors about what types and amounts of physical activity are appropriate.
AdultsIdentify available time slots to build activity into your life.
Join a group, and develop new friendships to keep you motivated. This can be virtual or in-person.
Find ways to exercise that fit your personality. Do not force yourself to do something you do not enjoy.
YouthMake sure kids have fun with movement!
Help your kids understand the benefits of being physically active.
Start adding physical activity to your own daily routine, and encourage your child to join you.
Get your kids active while doing chores.
Activities to try with your family
Add family walks after dinner.
Go on a scavenger hunt in the yard.
Have a dance party.
Go on a bike ride as a family.
Play a game of tag or freeze tag.
Have a mini Olympics or similar competition.
Go on a hike or visit a local park.
Older adultsConsult with a health professional or educational material to learn how to exercise appropriately considering your age, fitness level, skill level, and health status.
It is OK to break up your physical activity into smaller segments.
Start slowly and work your way up to more physically challenging activities.
Adding music to your routine may help you add a few more steps or go a little faster.
Source: Dr. Natalie Jones, Extension Specialist in Family Health
