It was wedding week at Flint Ridge, and we were very busy preparing for this event. Adam was still cleaning up downed trees and limbs from the previous storms, trying to get all looking good. We have mowed, planted flowers, cleaned, and polished up the place in anticipation of the upcoming nuptials.

Saturday arrived and the hustle and bustle was on as we put on the final touches. The bride had her family and friends there setting everything up, adorning the house with all the beautiful florals, roses, and greenery. It was almost magical looking around at all they completed.

Becky Scales is a columnist living in Logan County. She writes about her family, history, and the delicious recipes she prepares in her kitchen at the Flint Ridge-McCuddy Home, one of the oldest homes in Logan County, built in 1804, and owned by her family since 1829.

