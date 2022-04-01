Whenever questions of life, living, or righteousness arise, always look to God’s Word for answers. Jesus was led by the spirit into the wilderness to be tempted of the devil (Matt. 4:1-11).After fasting for 40 days and 40 nights He was hungry. The tempter came to Him and said “If thou be the Son of God, command these stones be made bread.” Although we know the Son of God could have answered many ways, note how He answered. “It is written, man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God” (Deut. 8:3). Then the devil tempted Jesus the second time telling Him to cast himself down from the pinnacle of the temple and let the angels bear Him up. Satan used this same phrase, “It is written” and quoted God’s word that says, “He shall give his angels charge concerning thee.” Even Satan knows full well what God’s word says and he often used it to deceive then and even now uses it to mislead millions. Jesus answered, “It is written again, thou shall not tempt the Lord thy God.” Notice how Satan, as many do today, takes one small portion of God’s word and excludes others to beguile hearers. Finally the third time, Jesus was tempted by Satan’s promise to give him all the glorious kingdoms of the world, if the Lord would fall down and worship him. This time Jesus told Satan to get behind him, “For it is written, thou shall worship the Lord thy God and Him only shall thou worship.” Even in the garden of Eden, the devil used God’s word to tempt Eve, by adding the little word “not” to what God had said concerning what would happen to them if they ate, or even touched, the fruit of the tree in the midst of the garden (Gen. 3:3-4).
This should be a clear lesson for each of us, from the very Word of God. We should study and learn what God actually said, so as not to be deceived by those who would take out of context, twist, add to, or take from what the Lord has commanded.
When Jesus, our Lord and Savior, quotes scripture to answer the temptations of the devil, what better answer can we give than by simply following his example. Let us apply “It is written” and “Thus saith the Lord” to every question concerning life and godliness. When anyone tells or asks us about anything pertaining to this life or what we must do to go to heaven in the life to come, make sure your answer is backed up by exactly what God says, all of what God says on the subject, adding nothing, and subtracting nothing. I know this will take some study on our part, but then again, are we not commanded to study to show ourselves approved unto God, a workman that needs not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the Word of truth (II Tim. 2:15)?
I pray that none of us are led astray by Satan because we have neglected God’s Word.
