The Psalmist asked, “What is man that thou art mindful of him?” (Psalms 8:4). There are but two possible answers to this question. (One) Man is a mere animal that through ages past evolved by some unknown process, from an unknown beginning, or (Two) Man is a spiritual being created by an act of the spiritual God of heaven and earth. If man evolved from some lower life form, and is wholly mortal, then the question of man and death, can be easily answered. If man is no more than any other animal that dies, he simply ceases to be, and becomes extinct forever. This theory of evolution of man is just that, a theory which is not provable.

The scripture teaches a whole different view of the origin and nature of man. The bible definitely affirms that man was created by Jehovah God in his own image (Gen. 1:27). Man is created a two part being, made up of a mortal body of dust and an immortal soul in the likeness of God the Creator. The inspired apostle Paul affirms man’s compound nature when he wrote of the “outward” man and the “inward man.” (II Cor. 4:16) Therefor, the invisible spirit dwells within the visible mortal body of every human being. T

