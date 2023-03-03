I seriously doubt there are many responsible adults who do not regret some things in their past. Most of us wish we could undo, or at least redo, some of our former actions. Unfortunately, our past is past and cannot be altered, changed, or undone.
The great apostle Paul deeply regretted his past actions against Christians after he met the Lord and learned the truth on the road to Damascus (Acts 9). Even though he did these things with a clear conscience at the time, we know his past weighed heavily on his mind, for he refers to himself as chief of sinners (I Tim. 1:15). When Peter denied the Lord 3 times in one night, he regretted his actions so much that he went out and wept bitterly when he remember what Jesus had said (Matt. 26:69-75).
Even though we cannot undo our past sinful life, there is something we can do. Just as Saul did when he was told what he must do and was baptized for the remission of his past sins (Acts 9:6.18). We can have our sinful past forgiven and forgotten by God when we, just like Saul, have our sins washed away, be saved by baptism, and walk in newness of life (Acts 2:38, 22:16. Mark 16:16, I Pet. 3:21).
The reason Jesus came to this earth was to die and shed his innocent blood as a propitiation for all the sins of the world (I John 2:2). We can never go back and undo all the many sins we have committed, but with the power of the blood of Jesus, there is no need to undo, when we can have them wiped away and start our lives with a clean slate. If Saul, who was guilty of killing Christians, could be absolved of his past sins through the blood of Jesus in baptism and become a worker for the Lord, so can we.
Why not hear the gospel of Jesus Christ ( John 6:45, Rom. 10:14)? Why not believe that gospel (Mark 16:16)? Why not repent of your past life and turn from it (Luke 13:3,5, Acts 17:30)? Why not confess that Jesus Christ is the Son of the living God (Rom. 10:9,10)? Why not be baptized for the remission of your past sins (Acts 2:38, 10:48)? Why not live godly and obey God rather than man (Acts 5:29)? Why not be saved when you die for all eternity? Why not make the choice today, for remember, there is most certainly a heaven to gain and a hell to shun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.