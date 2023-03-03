I seriously doubt there are many responsible adults who do not regret some things in their past. Most of us wish we could undo, or at least redo, some of our former actions. Unfortunately, our past is past and cannot be altered, changed, or undone.

The great apostle Paul deeply regretted his past actions against Christians after he met the Lord and learned the truth on the road to Damascus (Acts 9). Even though he did these things with a clear conscience at the time, we know his past weighed heavily on his mind, for he refers to himself as chief of sinners (I Tim. 1:15). When Peter denied the Lord 3 times in one night, he regretted his actions so much that he went out and wept bitterly when he remember what Jesus had said (Matt. 26:69-75).

