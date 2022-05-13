With Mother’s Day weekend celebrated last Sunday, I want to send a very special blessing out to all my readers, friends, and mothers everywhere. This is definitely a beautiful time of year to reflect on all mothers and the joys of being a mother. May God bless you in your continual journey and give you wisdom, knowledge, discernment, and understanding as you become the best mother He created you to be, through birth of the body or the heart. This day often means something different for so many women. I felt a deep need to express compassion to those that struggle on holidays, much like this one, for one reason or another. There are young mothers enjoying this day for the first time yet struggling to function due to lack of sleep or post-partum depression. There are those that have not been able to experience motherhood due to health issues or infertility, mothers and daughters left wondering if they’re going to hear from the other one due to past hurt and broken relationships, or it could be that someone you love has passed away and you’re missing them terribly. No matter what your situation is, I pray that you find God’s peace and joy. When the pain arises as you scroll through all the social posts, see the flowers and cards at the store, and looking at all pictures of those that gathered to celebrate mom, it’s a great time to be thankful for the friends and family God has given both you and them. But as the hurt creeps in and those feelings resurface, let’s turn our attention to the truth of God’s word. Isaiah 66:13 says, “As one whom his mother comforts, so I will comfort you; and you will be comforted…” Philippians 4:4-9 says, “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice! Let your gentle spirit be known to all people. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and pleading with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, think about these things. As for the things you have learned and received and heard and seen in me, practice these things, and the God of peace will be with you. Phil 4:4-9 In our vulnerable times (loss, pain, anger, struggles…) the devil works extra hard to get us down. He tries even harder to get us to act on those feelings that can lead to sin. Treasure the memories of those you’ve lost. Grieve. Be near to the Lord. Psalm 34:18 says. “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Rebuke the lies of the enemy. When he comes prowling around looking to tear you down, be ready to fight him with the word of God. Romans 8:35 & 37 says, “Who will separate us from the love of Christ? Will tribulation, or trouble, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or danger, or sword? But in all these things we overwhelmingly conquer through Him who loved us.” Sending much love your way for all mothers, Love, Karen.
Karen C. Logan is a Christian Coach, Author, Speaker & CEO of Yes, You Can Girl! Christian Ministry for Women.
