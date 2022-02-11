The following is based on a true story:
Mrs. Johnson, the second-grade teacher, stayed after school one day to put up Valentine’s Day decorations. Mrs. Johnson always had the best-decorated classroom for all the holidays. She took pride in her creative endeavors. Upon completion of her decorating project, Mrs. Johnson stood back admiring all the pink and red hearts. She knew her students would appreciate her Valentine’s Day decor. The next day at school, Mrs. Johnson told the students to be sure and go by Kuhn’s Five and Dime store to buy a box of Valentine’s for their classmates.
Littel Benjamin Jones went home to ask his Mama for a whole dollar so he could buy a box containing 30 Valentine’s at the dime store. Mama said, “I’ll give you a dollar but you’ll have to help with chores every day after school. You will take out the trash every day and dry the dishes after supper.” Little Benjamin agreed to the deal and accepted the dollar. It would mean a great sacrifice giving up time with his friends after school but it was worth it. He headed to Kuhn’s to pick out the perfect box of Valentines. After paying for his cards, he headed home. Benjamin quickly did his chores. After drying the last supper dish, he was on his own. Now, Ben could sign the 30 Valentine cards. Mama asked Ben, “Who are you giving the cards to?” Ben replied, “It’s a secret.” He finished signing his cards, “Love Benjamin.”
It was so exciting when the big day arrived. Hearts in pink and red filled the room with love. Mrs. Johnson told row 1 to deliver their Valentine’s. Then came row 2 and 3. Finally, Benjamin’s row was allowed to deliver their Valentine’s.
Each student had several cards on their desk. One student seemed to receive more cards than anyone else. The little girl named Betty Dell was the proud recipient. Betty Dell had long black hair and pretty brown eyes. Mrs. Johnson started looking at Betty’s pretty cards. The teacher told Betty, “You have a lot of friends.” As it turned out, most of her Valentines were from one little boy named Benjamin, who loved this little girl with the big brown eyes. He had given Betty Dell all 30 Valentine cards and signed, “Love Benjamin.” It was the best day ever when Betty Dell flashed those big brown eyes at Benjamin and thanked him for her cards. After opening their cards, the children were treated to pink and red cupcakes.
The “puppy love” affair between Benjamin and Betty Dell continued through the rest of their second-grade year. After the best Valentine’s Day ever, there was new puppy loves for Benjamin and Betty Dell in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades. No matter how many Valentine’s Days passed, they never forgot that one special one in the 2nd grade. You can bet Ben’s Mama never gave him another whole dollar to buy Valentines for one little girl. You may ask how Ben’s Mama found out? Mothers just have a way of finding out things.
This story reminds readers of their own puppy loves and how intense feelings are when your hearts are in love.
