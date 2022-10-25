I have been on the road a lot lately. I have made several trips to Nashville over the last week along with riding in the insulation truck with Adam. Adam has taken me on several back roads from Logan to Todd County which has enabled me to see some beautiful country. I have been amazed by the incredible colors this fall has brought us. The golds, reds, and browns of the leaves have been displayed like a gorgeous quilt all over the hills and valleys of our fair state and I am so blessed I have been able to see it all. Adam had to go to Trenton as he was insulating a home in that area. As we were driving along one of the side roads, an Amish mother was walking along with her three children, and all were holding hands. It was absolutely the sweetest picture and as we passed, they all looked up with the youngest waving at us with the biggest smile on her face. Further up the road we passed an Amish buggy carrying a few men and a load of tools. As we went around to pass, the horse was prancing and honestly looked like he was showing off as his strut was big, he appeared to be very tall and proud as he trotted up the road. The weather was beautiful but a tad bit cold. The sun coming in the window was warm and as it hit my face, I could not help but smile as I felt blessed to be able to be out and about admiring the gorgeous landscape.
We went through Trenton. The town is so quaint and has several wonderful little shops to visit. We drove back and into Elkton, which is all decorated with the hay bale statues and all the displays. Several people were posing in front of the stores taking pictures with the exhibits each store has constructed. The little kids were running around laughing in delight and watching. This makes one laugh too, as happiness is contagious. I sometimes begrudgingly go with Adam thinking about all the things at home I must do but am so glad I went as this little outing was good for my soul. All the things I have waiting will still be there but beautiful days in the autumn air are fleeting and we all need to get out and live in the moment sometimes.
