As I’ve been studying the scriptures and getting to know God on a much deeper level, I am finding that I think of Him more often and I’m seeing Him in many everyday things. We got a new puppy in July, and I’ve had to take him out, a lot. It was a hot summer and I found myself looking for the nearest shade to cool off. The difference in standing in the sun verses standing in the shade is huge! It feels like a good 20 degrees cooler.

When the Bible speaks of shelter, we probably think of a roof or house, a building of some sort. This summer, it was often a tree for me. But God is revealing to me through His word that He provides us shelter of many kinds. He is mentioned in the Word as a refuge, a fortress, a strong tower against the enemy, a stronghold to the poor and needy, shelter from the storm and shade from the heat.

