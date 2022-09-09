As I’ve been studying the scriptures and getting to know God on a much deeper level, I am finding that I think of Him more often and I’m seeing Him in many everyday things. We got a new puppy in July, and I’ve had to take him out, a lot. It was a hot summer and I found myself looking for the nearest shade to cool off. The difference in standing in the sun verses standing in the shade is huge! It feels like a good 20 degrees cooler.
When the Bible speaks of shelter, we probably think of a roof or house, a building of some sort. This summer, it was often a tree for me. But God is revealing to me through His word that He provides us shelter of many kinds. He is mentioned in the Word as a refuge, a fortress, a strong tower against the enemy, a stronghold to the poor and needy, shelter from the storm and shade from the heat.
I couldn’t help but think of Him nearly every time as I stood in the shade, how He is often my refuge from the storms of life and how I can run to Him and He will cover me, how He comforts me and protects me.
One of my favorites in the Bible is Psalm 91. In verses 1-4 it says, “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, “My refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust!” For it is He who delivers you from the snare of the trapper and from the deadly pestilence. He will cover you with His pinions (parts of a wing), and under His wings you may seek refuge; His faithfulness is a shield and bulwark” (a defensive wall). (Italics are mine.)
I found myself praying for my husband who works out in the heat, and others. I asked God to cover him with shade to work in, clouds to shield him from the sun and to keep a breeze on his face. You know, God cares about those tiny details and loves when we come to Him even in the small things. My God is in control and has the authority over the wind and weather to do as He pleases! Can He provide shade, clouds and a breeze for my husband? Absolutely!
As we seek the Lord, open the Bible, and desire the pure milk of the Word, the Holy Spirit reveals Himself in the most beautiful way. He used trees and shade to speak to me. And I was able to minister to my husband when I told him I was praying these things for him.
It’s amazing what can happen when we let God inside of our cold sinful hearts. He will turn a heart of stone into a heart of flesh! And He’s still working on me. Let Him be your shelter from the storms of life. He loves you so much!
Prayer: Lord, I pray for those that need You. Whatever storm they’re going through in life, I pray that they would seek You. Thank You for being my refuge and my fortress. My God, in whom I trust!
Karen C. Logan is a Christian Coach, Author, Speaker & CEO of Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian Ministry for Women.
