Recently I read a religious article on the demonic doctrines of water regeneration and works of salvation. I am assuming the writer meant baptism since nowhere in the bible is water regeneration mentioned. It’s probably just a made-up phrase from the fertile mind of man, like many other teachings and commandments of men, designed to confuse the unlearned.
Where could anyone get such a foolish idea, as to call the teachings of Christ, “demonic” is beyond comprehension and reason. Some even claim we are saved by grace alone, with no action on our part and that absolutely nothing is required of us. This is totally absurd and completely contrary to bible teachings. If we can do nothing for our salvation, why did those on the day of Pentecost ask, what shall we “do”? (Acts 2:37) Why would Saul be told to go into the city and there he would be told what he must “do”? (Acts 9:6) Why did the Philippian jailer ask Paul and Silas, what must I “do” to be saved? (Acts 16:30) If we are saved before and apart from baptism, as some claim, why would Peter tell us, “the like figure whereunto even baptism doth also now save us” (I Peter 3:21). Was Peter a liar? Is God’s commandments a “demonic doctrine”? I think not. If baptism washes away our sins (Act 22:16) how can we be saved before baptism, while yet retaining our past sins? If baptism puts one into Christ (Gal. 3:27) how can we be saved outside the body of Christ, when the bible clearly teaches that our salvation is in Christ Jesus? (II Tim 2:10)
When God warned Noah of the impending flood that was to come, he told him what to do to prepare for his salvation. He told him to build an ark to be saved from the waters. Even if old Noah had all the faith in the world and believed with all his heart and soul that God would save him, but had not built that ark of gopher wood, exactly as God had instructed, he and all his would have been lost (Genesis Chapter 6). God deals with man in exactly the same way today. He instructs us as to what we must do to be saved from the impending doom of the inferno of hell. If there is nothing we can do to save ourselves, why did the Apostle Peter, on the day of Pentecost, tell those men to “save themselves from this crooked generation? (Acts 2:40) That would be a most foolish statement if there was absolutely nothing they could do. Christ himself tells us in Mark 16:16, “He that believes and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believes not shall be condemned.” If one labels this verse as “demonic doctrine,” then I fear they may be in deep trouble with the Lord on that great and notable day of judgment. In like manner is this statement a “demonic doctrine” when James asks, “though a man say he have faith and have not works, can faith save him? And a few verses later he says, “but wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead” (James 2:14,20). May I ask, how can a dead faith save anyone? Unequivocal proof that the real demonic doctrine may be the doctrine of salvation without baptism or salvation without works. Both are contrary to the teachings of the bible. I don’t think I would be following the teachings of anyone who professes that we have nothing to do with our own salvation. Why not read and study your bible to save yourself from these and many other false doctrines of men, before it is eternally too late?
