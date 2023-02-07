In the six months since the new, easy-to-remember 988 suicide and crisis lifeline launched, calls have increased 26%, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

Beshear said at his regular weekly news conference that the “mental health version of 911” is designed to connect people in a mental health emergency with someone who is specifically trained to help them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.