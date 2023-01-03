Little Miss Caroline attended church every Sunday and paid close attention to the preachers and religious ceremonies. She watched as a newly saved sinner went down into the water to wash away his sins. The redeemed would rise out of the water in a wet white robe, reborn.

After church, Caroline‘s family went to her crabby old grandfather’s house for Sunday dinner served by his maid Anna. The old cook always cooked the same roast beef dinner with carrots and potatoes, her grandfather’s favorite meal. Caroline always had perfect manners. After being dismissed from the dining room table, Caroline was free to round up a couple of partners in crime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.