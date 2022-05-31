A common complaint is that “there’s nothing for the kids to do around here.” Living in a small community has its benefits, but it does certainly limit opportunities for activities for our youth. Anyone with a teenager—or who can harken back to their own teen days—will tell you that it is good to keep kids occupied over the summer. While some downtime is important to relax and recuperate from a busy school year, one can have “too much of a good thing.”
The good news is that when looking for fun activities to keep your teens active and engaged this year, you don’t have to travel out of town or spend a lot of money. Your local library has a plethora of options that should suit every teen.
There will be two programs on Mondays—crafts each day at 11 a.m., and “game night” style events at 3 p.m. Each Monday will feature a fun unique craft items that you can complete and take with you to show off. Game nights will feature a variety of options sure to agree with every taste.
Tuesdays are outdoor days. Each Tuesday at 11 a.m. there will be activities on the lawn. Whether kids are making their own tie dyed creations, or playing slip-n-slide kickball, these are activities a little too messy for inside!
After all of that physical activity outdoors on Tuesdays, Wednesday helps bring things down a notch with the teen book club. Participants can chat about what they have been reading and watching, with plenty of flexibility to make this a club that matches their interests. Snacks will be available for participants.
Thursdays are dedicated to tabletop gaming. Each day has a specific main game that will be the primary event, but there will be alternatives available. For some games—especially the role-playing games—dressing up is encouraged, though not required.
Keep in mind that our “teen” programming actually encompasses the “tweens” as well, and anyone between the ages of 10-18 is welcome to participate. For a calendar or more information, stop by the library, visit our website (www.loganlibrary.org), or contact Jessica at jessica@loganlibrary.org.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
