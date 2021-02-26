One day, when I was a kid push-mowing the grass at our gray siding house on 79 South, it was hard work and I didn’t know when to quit. But my dad told me, “Get some water. This isn’t a chain gang.” That short thought encouraged me I could quench my thirst and get through the day.
Work is a challenge. But we have help. In First Thessalonians 5:16 and on, Paul wrote to tell the church and us how to bless God with the work we do. We work in ways that will unite Christians together in a common cause for God’s plan. They are short verses, with big points.
The first verse in this set says to rejoice always. Many folks might celebrate whenever we get a new restaurant in Russellville or the like, but real joyful people I have known weren’t always the most excited, but the most consistent. I had one friend that wasn’t a flashy preacher type with a Rod Roddy suit coat. But he would teach in church with patience and grounded messages, time after time; that makes an impact. How can we rejoice always? We talk to God, root our joy in salvation over circumstances, and overlook other people offended at our joy.
The next verse says to pray without ceasing; may we always be ready to pray. We can let the timing or place stop us. I’ve prayed with folks in the parking lot (just today as I write this), at ballgames, and in the middle of the night (though not all at the same time), for His glory for the opportunity. And it’s awesome to talk to God, just like a friend, with our other friends.
Next, we are to give thanks in everything. One idea good to note-many in addiction recovery and others like to say they are thankful for their addictions/sins. Some Christians almost seem to brag on the former heathen lifestyle of sex, drugs, and rock and roll (so to speak). I know what they are trying to say, but may we not be thankful for any sins we’ve done. Instead, we repent and are grateful for good God is bringing about in the bad.
Paul writes that we don’t stop the Spirit’s fire. The Holy Spirit can make a big point in much less time than we can, if we let Him. God’s words may not be convenient; God just blessed our church with a powerful service on Super Bowl Sunday night. In myself, I might have liked to watch Tom Brady work, but I’m glad I didn’t. There’s no work like God’s work when He’s working at the altars.
The final short verse says to test things-keep the good and run away from the evil. In these last days, with the pandemic enhancing all types of new religions on TV and Facebook, we need discernment from God’s Word. May we always ask for help as we go about our lives.
In our work for Jesus, remember this: God’s awesome! Christians should make it a big point. Do it all for His glory.
