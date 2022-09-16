Carpenter Center
After reading about “out-of-shape” Kentuckians in the News-Democrat & Leader, I wanted to send long-overdue remarks. I visit my sister in Russellville every few months. While there, I join her at the Carpenter Center for yoga and fitness classes. The Carpenter Center is a jewel for Russellville and Logan County! The classes are excellent, taught by well-trained, friendly staff. The Center has state-of-the-art fitness equipment. I urge residents to take advantage of this asset and enjoy getting (or staying) in shape!
