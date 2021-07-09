Thank you for your support
The 7th Annual Thunder Over Lewisburg was a huge success this year. Team Clacy knocked it out of the park. A lot of people said the finale gave them goosebumps. Some said they cried while others said they felt the pride go through them. Those who gathered at the Lewisburg Bank started singing God Bless America after the show.
When you hear over and over from people how it made them feel, then we know for sure we are doing something good for our community.
A big thank you to all those who worked this year that made up Team Clacy which included Clacy White, Ken Faircloth, Joey White, Holly White, Clacy White, Jr., Colt White, Harrison Wilson, and Jeff Stanford.
A thank you goes out to the Lewisburg Lions Club for providing food, music, and fellowship at McKinney Park.
The Lewisburg park has Chaney’s Dairy Barn with their delicious ice cream and Buddy Wooldridge was our chief cook, providing all the wonderful food and drinks.
Another thank you goes out to Jason Harper for helping with anything we needed and Josh Harper for his electrical work at the park. Thank you to Lewisburg Mayor Matt Morr for seeing that the park was ready for a huge crowd, and to Terry Browning and his crew for controlling the parking. To whoever cleaned the park before we got there the next day, it was greatly appreciated.
Deloris Coursey, Cindy Suiter, and I would like to thank every one of our sponsors who made Thunder Over Lewisburg possible. It takes a lot of hard work and a lot of money to provide a show of this quality for our community, county, and surrounding counties.
Sponsors included:
Freedom Level $1,000 plus
Sherri White and family
Deloris Coursey and family
Cindy Suiter and family
Lewisburg Banking Company
Logan Aluminum
Samuel & Soloman Charities
Liberty Level $500 plus
Pogue Chrysler
Summers Farms
LTC Connect
South Main Market
Riley White Drug Store
Jesse and Connie Jepson
Tia Summers
Patriot Level $200 plus
C.T. Grain Systems
Bobby and Brenda Collins
Bobby and Barbara Brown
Price Funeral Home
Cates Cabinet and Woodworking
Beth McKinney
Jason Harper, 4th District Magistrate
Grounded Electric
Manning Mowing
Southern States
Lewisburg Lions Club
Claron Johnson
K&D Camo Connection
Elite Ag Services, Nathan Killen
Becky Christmas
Paul and Jeanetta Storms
Richard and Candy Steward
Timmy and Sonya White
Mark and Kay Thornberry
Joey Dorris
Celebration Level $20 plus
In memory of Valeria Smith
City of Lewisburg
Priceless IGA
Max Arnold & Sons
Roys Bar B Que
South Point Risk
Auburn Banking Company
First Southern National Bank
Gower Drugs
Kim Dukes
Roy Lee and Brenda Whittaker
Edna Sears
Richard and Claudia Crump
John and JoAnn DeArmond
Jess Vincent
Leland and June Stratton
Sam Romines
Zach and Brandi Wilhite
Brenda Hurt
Tony Ashby
Terry and Linda Cole
Haley Real Estate
Jennifer Moore
Beth Brooks
Earlene Beadnell
Mike and Tammy Forgy
Melinda Porter
Steve and Vicki Gregory
Robert and Donna Brown
Farmer and Faye Brown
Freddie and Connie Vaughn
Ranny Adler
Chelsey Buffa
Cliff and Jessica Kennedy
Sarah Lawson
Sandy Christian
Jimmy Taylor
Samantha Hamilton
Beverly Phelps
Mary Ann McGehee
James and Constance Stevenson
Gerald Printing
Lonny Epley
Kenneth Belcher
Sherri Hinton White
Lewisburg, Ky.
