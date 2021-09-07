“You can do that here?”
It’s a phrase heard countless times at the library. Of course, people come to check out books — everyone’s first thought when they think of libraries. However, we go far beyond that. There are a whole host of services people don’t realize we offer, either free of charge or at a very minimal cost.
Probably the most surprising service to many is the free notary service. It is not something most people think about until they need it. Then they sell a car or need to sign a legal document, and suddenly they are scrambling around, trying to figure out what a notary public is and where they can find one. Our library currently has eleven notaries, and we strive to have one at each location every time the doors are open. All you need to do is come in, wait to sign the document in front of the notary and make sure anyone who is signing has a valid photo ID. It is a straightforward process and only takes a few minutes. This is one of the many services we offer free of charge.
You can also visit the library to print documents, make copies, send faxes, and laminate pages. These services do have minimal costs to help cover our expenses. You can, however, scan a document and send it as an emailed PDF at no charge.
Did you ever need to decorate a bulletin board, and wonder where people get those letters, shapes, and other designs? You can order pre-cut supplies, or save yourself some money and use the library’s die-cutting machine (we have two). It is free to use, you just supply your own construction paper.
What about a large paper cutter for trimming down multiple sheets at a time? Looking for a paper shredder or three-hole punch? Need to check out a projector to hook up to your computer for a presentation? Yes, you can do that here!
