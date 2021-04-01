It was too hot — but did I check it first — NO. I had heated up a piece of leftover chicken in the microwave and when the little bell sounded I took it out and popped it in my mouth. Yes, I am a grown man with very little brainpower sometimes. The chicken was HOT! It was not warm but did I already tell you — it was HOT!
I burnt my tongue and that is never a thing that you want to happen, but I have survived to eat another day!
Hell is HOT but we don’t talk much about it because we like to think of everyone going to Heaven and how everyone will enjoy the splendor of being with us and especially with Jesus Christ. We like to think that a loving God would never send someone to a place of eternal damnation and a everlasting burning fire. But as we know Christ does not send people to Hell — people make that choice, through rejection of Christ.
When I burnt my tongue I thought of the pain one would experience in Hell and its reality.
I really don’t need to forget Hell or the burning of my tongue, because it might be the very nudge I need to encourage me to share with a friend or loved one about the importance of a personal relationship with Christ. When John wrote the words of Christ in John 14:6 which state, “I am the way…” He was not just sharing about a wonderful path-way into the splendor of Heaven, but he was also sharing about a path away from a place called Hell.
Maybe I need to talk more about Hell and less about Heaven with some of the people I know. Or maybe I just need to continue allowing Him to lead me in my conversations. But I never should forget the horror and reality of Hell.
Just thinking and feeling a little burnt!
