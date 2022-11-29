The second amendment states: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” So, exactly what does this mean? That it is understood that everyone has a right to possess weapons. But currently, this is not working due to the number of deaths, fear, and hate that has increased in our society today.
Ok, most everyone agrees with the above statement. Now, let’s begin the conversation. I am not going to detail the number of mass shootings we have endured throughout this year 2022, let alone during this past decade. Suffice it to say that there have been too many and the death toll is unbelievable, uncaring, and unnecessary. THIS HAS GOT TO STOP! How many innocent people need to die before we say, “enough is enough?” Just because it isn’t your child, mother, auntie, grammy, or cousin today, does not mean you will not be affected tomorrow. Death is hard to deal with when it is expected, but when people go to school, church, grocery store, or evening out with friends, and end up dead, through no fault of their own, except that they were in the wrong place at the wrong time, is senseless.
Now we are increasingly fearful to go out in public. Even though COVID restrictions have been lifted, more and more people are still choosing to remain at home as much as possible due to the uncertainty of being safe anywhere other than their home. We can attribute this partly to inflation, but never underestimate the power of fear. People are staying closer to home because they fear that the places that used to be safe are dwindling quickly. More children are home-schooled, more direct delivery to homes, television church, and inviting friends over to share a charcuterie board are gaining larger numbers week by week.
It is a well-known fact that hate crimes have increased. We see and hear it on the news every day. Some groups, people, or church is targeted, and innocent lives are lost due to someone’s hate. The reason does not matter, but the lives and families that are affected by hate do matter.
We, as a nation, must come to terms with limiting our right to bear arms. Now, before you become all unglued, this does not mean to dismantle the second amendment, but limit what is necessary to “bear arms,” and determine how the process to procure a firearm will be regulated.
If armed means a firearm for protection of someone’s household or person, rightfully so, and understood that this is covered under the second amendment. Does a person need fifty-two assault rifles, five Glocks, four hunting rifles, to kill a partridge in a pear tree? I am not proof positive, but I do not think all of those arms are necessary in anyone’s household. We need to determine what is necessary for protection. Yes, I know gun rights activists, you want to have as many as you feel you need. But most people in our society do not need, realistically, more than one or two weapons for protection. I hope we can all agree that protection versus mass destruction can be judiciously determined to keep everyone in our country safe.
This is a topic that cannot be ignored, swept under the rug, too hard to discuss, met with “it is the person that kills not the gun,” “I have a right to bear arms,” any longer. We, as a society, are woefully passed all of these reasons and cliches, ENOUGH.
