Enough

The second amendment states: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” So, exactly what does this mean? That it is understood that everyone has a right to possess weapons. But currently, this is not working due to the number of deaths, fear, and hate that has increased in our society today.

