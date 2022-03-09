If prayer is a taught skill, how are we taught to pray? Have you ever considered how you were taught to pray? Or if you haven’t been taught, how did you learn how to pray what you are praying now?
In Luke 11, we find that the disciples ask Jesus to teach them to pray. So, how does he teach them to pray? How do we learn to pray?
We learn to pray in three ways: (1) repetition, (2) meditation on Scripture, and (3) praying with others.
Think for a moment how some of the greatest basketball players of all time learned how to shoot. We are approaching March Madness and our attention will be focused on some of our favorite teams, all jockeying for a spot into the big dance. On those teams will be great shooters of the basketball. How did they learn how to shoot? They did so by seeing the proper technique and then repeating the technique over and over again. Stories are told of some of the great shooters of all time spending hours and hours repeating the technique so much so that they would shoot in the dark and listen for the ball to go through the net. Repetition.
The same is true when we learn to pray. It is in the repetition of praying that we learn how to pray. Historically, the Lord’s prayer (Luke 11) has been recited each day at multiple times in the day throughout Christendom. Looking back at families in the Old Testament and the Law of God, we find that the Shema (Deuteronomy 6) was repeated multiple times each day. In John’s gospel account, we find that the Holy Spirit teaches us to pray (John 16:13). Prayer must be persistent. It must be done in repetition.
Secondly, we find that we learn to pray by meditating on Scripture. If prayer begins in the Word (John 1:1), then we should meditate on the Word. Psalm 119:15-16, the psalmist writes on meditating on the precepts of the Lord and thinking about His ways, in order to delight in God and not forget His word. Meditation bridges the gap between the theological understanding and free prayer—prayer that is brought from our own thoughts and desires. When we meditate on the Scripture, the Holy Spirit shapes our hearts, minds, and actions toward what the Lord desires for each of us.
Finally, we learn to pray by praying with others. We can think of the stories of the New Testament that center on the necessity of praying with others. The book of Acts is littered with them (Acts 6:4, 2:42, 1:14, 3:1, 4:23-31). When we look at Jesus’ life, we see that most of his recorded times in private prayer were before the disciples were chosen. After they were chosen, most of the recorded times of prayer involved the disciples. Dr. John Franklin wrote, “The greatest workings of God come by corporate prayer, and we will not see the power of God in sufficient measure to transform the world around us until we pray together.” Learning to pray requires us to spend time with others listening and learning from them as they pray.
The Scriptures are clear that prayer is something that is done both publicly and privately. Franklin continues to say, that the “individual prayer life is one wing of the plane, and the corporate prayer of the church is the other wing. You need both wings to fly.” Find someone who you can pray with and learn from.
We must learn to pray. We must learn to pray in the same fashion that Christ and his disciples prayed. May Christ overwhelm us with His grace as we learn to pray.
