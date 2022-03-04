I’ve been reading this book called “Secrets of the Vine” by Bruce Wilkerson. I’m only about half-way through but the scene is one of Jesus and His disciples as they’ve just finished the “Last Supper” and they’re walking toward the Garden of Gethsemane. It’s the night before Jesus was crucified. On their way, they pass a vineyard. Jesus stops and talks with them about the differences in the fruit on the vine; some bearing no fruit, some bearing fruit, bearing more fruit and some bearing much fruit.
I’ve often wondered throughout my Christian walk why I didn’t have a closer relationship with God that I so desired. After years of having a lot of questions, I’m starting to get a lot of answers. One reason for not being where I wanted to be, was because of unrecognized sin in my life, including unforgiveness.
A few months ago, I had just come out of a long season of unforgiveness. That season was one of pain and hurt, anger and resentment. For about 7 months, I didn’t speak to someone very dear to me and they didn’t speak to me. No matter what I did, I couldn’t get past all the hurt that has been welled up in me for years. I began to pray and ask the Lord to help me. Months into it, I began to feel that although it wasn’t better, it would get better. There was even a moment I felt in my heart that it would be over soon, I just didn’t know how or when. God started placing people in my life that talked about unforgiveness, one being at a summer prayer service at church, and another, a complete stranger I met through friends, talked about how his issue with unforgiveness was resolved by finally going to the man’s house and just apologizing. I felt the Holy Spirit led me to end it and forgive, no matter the circumstances.
One day in December, I went to one of my local stores to check on my books. The manager was on the phone for a while so I just waited and began to look around. Right behind me was a Christmas tree with beautiful round metal ornaments painted with birds. One stood out. It had a big red cardinal on it. I felt the Holy Spirit lay on my heart that it would be a perfect gift for this person. I purchased it and put it in a nice white bag. I got in my car and wrote on the bag who it was from. My plan was to leave it on their porch. As I drove over there, I felt the Holy Spirit urge me once again. This time, I was to go up and knock on the door. My heart started pounding. When I pulled up, I saw the front door was open. I got out, knocked, and through tears, I simply hugged and forgave. Yes, it was hard. We didn’t work out all the issues. My God allowed my heart to let go and to follow His lead. Never again do I ever want to be put in a place lacking in forgiveness.
Unforgiveness drives a cruel wedge between you and the one you need to forgive. It also does the same between you and God. When our heart isn’t right, God wants us to get it right before He will use us in the ways we desire. The Bible also tells us that if we don’t forgive others, we ourselves will not be forgiven. Read Matthew 6:15.
Scripture & Prayer: Search me, O God, and know my heart; try me and know my anxious thoughts; and see if there be any hurtful way in me, and lead me in the everlasting way. Psalm 139:23-24
Karen C. Logan is a Christian Life Coach, Author, Speaker & CEO at Yes, You Can Girl!
