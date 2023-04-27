I recently bought some scripture stickers and was just looking at a few of them and one jumped out at me. It said, “Bind my wandering heart to thee”. I felt the Lord speak to me at that moment. I really needed to hear that. I needed to bind my heart to thee.

Often, I find myself posting on social media for my ministry and I’ll stay on it too long or I’ll jump to this idea or this other thing, knowing good and well I have an elephant that needs to be eaten, which happens to be the biggest item on my to-do list by the way.

Karen C. Logan is helping women to grow in Christ and fulfill their God-given purpose. She’s a Christian coach, author, speaker & CEO of Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian ministry for women.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.