I recently bought some scripture stickers and was just looking at a few of them and one jumped out at me. It said, “Bind my wandering heart to thee”. I felt the Lord speak to me at that moment. I really needed to hear that. I needed to bind my heart to thee.
Often, I find myself posting on social media for my ministry and I’ll stay on it too long or I’ll jump to this idea or this other thing, knowing good and well I have an elephant that needs to be eaten, which happens to be the biggest item on my to-do list by the way.
The devil works to distract us so that we don’t do what we set out to do. We don’t get done what the Lord has asked us to do, because we spent our time in four other places.
I Corinthians 7:35 says, “This I say for your own benefit; not to put a restraint upon you, but to promote what is appropriate and to secure undistracted devotion to the Lord.”
Avoid being distracted from your main goal, which is God’s will in your life, His purpose. When we wander, we delay progress. When we wander, we waste time, money, and energy. When we wander, we delay our purpose — God’s purpose in our lives.
Psalm 119:9-16 says, “How can a young man keep his way pure? By keeping it according to Your word. With all my heart I have sought You; do not let me wander from Your commandments. Your word I have treasured in my heart, that I may not sin against You. Blessed are You, O Lord; teach me Your statutes. With my lips I have told of all the ordinances of Your mouth. I have rejoiced in the way of Your testimonies, as much as in all riches. I will meditate on Your precepts and regard Your ways. I shall delight in Your statutes; I shall not forget Your word.”
We must bind our wandering hearts to stay on track. How do we do this? By keeping our ways pure according to His Word and seeking Him every day with all our hearts. It will keep us from wandering from His commandments. Treasure His Word in your heart so that you might not sin against Him.
We have but a moment to leave our mark, to offer God’s goodness to the world, and to fulfill God’s plan through us. James 4:14 says, “Yet you do not know what your life will be like tomorrow. You are just a vapor that appears for a little while and then vanishes away.”
Let’s pray that we will keep our ways pure according to His Word, that we would seek Him with all our hearts, that we would not wander from His commandments, and that He would promote what is appropriate in our lives so that we may secure undistracted devotion to the Lord. Amen!
Karen C. Logan is helping women to grow in Christ and fulfill their God-given purpose. She’s a Christian coach, author, speaker & CEO of Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian ministry for women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.